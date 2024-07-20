Air Asia systems restored; passengers advised to allow extra time

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following a computer system outage caused by a CrowdStrike update on July 19, Thai Air Asia has announced that their systems are now fully operational. The announcement was made via the Fly Air Asia Facebook page, stating: “We are pleased to inform our passengers that Air Asia’s services at the airport have resumed normal operations. Our Air Asia staff and teams at all airports, along with various departments, are ready to assist you. We deeply appreciate the cooperation of our passengers in using the self-check-in service. We are currently in the process of resolving and verifying all issues. Passengers traveling on Saturday, July 20, can proceed as usual. Please arrive at the airport at least 3 hours in advance for your peace of mind. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”









Additionally, an announcement was made regarding travelers and passengers using the services: “Passengers without checked baggage or those who have completed online check-in and have their boarding pass can proceed directly to the boarding gate area to avoid congestion at the check-in counters. For passengers traveling on July 20, who need to check in at the counter and check baggage, we recommend arriving at least 3 hours before your scheduled departure time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.” Passengers are advised to follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth travel experience amidst the recent disruptions. (TNA)





































