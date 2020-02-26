Airlines need help from Govt. – mainly China, Japan and South Korea routes

BANGKOK – The operators of airlines will seek help from the government as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) heavily affects their businesses.







The airlines made the movement as COVID-19 caused the cancelation of flights to China and operating flights in the region were carrying very small numbers of passengers. The impacts expanded especially to flights to Japan and South Korea.

Tassapon Bijleveld, chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia, said representatives of airlines would next week meet Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to seek assistance from the government.

“Assistance measures could cover landing fees and parking fees at airports. Details will be disclosed later,” he said.

Regarding impacts on Thai AirAsia, Mr Tassapon said his airline would impose cost-cutting measures on March 1 but at this stage it would not include any personnel reduction.

