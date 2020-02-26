Thailand reports two more COVID-19 patients

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry detected two more Thai patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): a maid and a man working close to Chinese tourists.







Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary of the ministry, said the female maid was 31 years old. She developed pneumonia, the cause of which was initially unknown. Later doctors learned from her that her family member had just returned from China.

The other one is a 29-year-old man who was in close contact with Chinese tourists. He was treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province. Health officials were examining people close to the two new cases, Dr Sukhum said.

Both cases raised the number of local COVID-19 cases to 37. Of the people, 15 remained at hospitals and 22 others recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The latest former patient was discharged today. She is a female Chinese tourist aged 32 who had been treated in Krabi province. She had arrived in Thailand before Wuhan airport was closed.

Dr Sukhum also said that the Department of Medical Services, the Department of Medical Sciences and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization signed an agreement to do a research to verify if green chiretta could prevent COVID-19.

