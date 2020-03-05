Airlines in Thailand to refund tickets to COVID-19-hit countries

BANGKOK – – Airlines agreed to give refunds to passengers for air tickets to countries with high risk of Covid-19 infections if they bought the tickets before February 21, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop.







Tewan, in charge of supervising the Consumer Protection Board said he negotiated with all airlines including foreign airlines and low-cost airlines to assist Thai people, who bought the tickets in advance but cannot travel due to the Covid-19 outbreaks in high risk countries.

Persons who bought the tickets before Feb 21 will get refunds for their cancellations but for those who made payment after Feb 21 will be allowed to postpone their flights until Dec 15, 2020.

For tour group bookings, the minister said would-be passengers are entitled to full refunds if they cancel 30 days before their trip but they will partial refunds or only 50 per cent if they make cancellations 15 days before travelling.



