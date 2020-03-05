Walking Street guard beaten before, after motorbike crash

A Walking Street security guard fleeing a youth gang attack slammed his motorbike into a pickup truck in central Pattaya.





Nakhon Sawan-native Chatree Eimsaard told police he had been attacked by several men on Sukhumvit Road and Soi Nernplabwan March 3 and tried to escape on his motorbike.

His attackers pursued and, in the chase, Chatree rear-ended a Toyota pickup at a red light by Big C Extra on Central Road.

The men then continued their assault as he lay in the middle of the street before fleeing the scene.

Police are checking local CCTV cameras to track down the perpetrators.



















