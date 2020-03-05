1 killed, 2 hurt in Sattahip motorbike collision

One person died and two others were injured when their motorcycles collided in Sattahip.

Amornthep Machuen, 25, died at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center March 3 after two Honda Waves crashed into each other at the opening of Soi Bonkai 16.







Driver of the other bike, Chutipong Moonkum, 25, and pillion passenger Waraporn Argted, 24, suffered serious injuries and also were treated at Queen Sirikit.

Witnesses reported that Amornthep was entering the street while the other two men were driving in the opposite direction and crashed head-on.

























