Airbnb reports 180% increase in international guest searches for staying in Thailand

Airbnb has reported a 180% increase in international guest searches for staying in Thailand for the first quarter of 2022, indicating a positive outlook for the Thai tourism industry.

According to Airbnb data, travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany are leading searches for travel to Thailand, with Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui emerging as the most popular Thai destinations among both international and domestic guests. International travelers were found to be increasingly interested in places like Ko Lanta, Trat, Pai and Cha-am as well.







Airbnb said there has been a surge in enthusiasm among international travelers since Thailand eased travel restrictions. The kingdom is also uniquely positioned to attract ever more digital nomads and capitalize on the rising workation trend. Travelers are also eager to stay longer and visit more places than ever before as part of a travel revolution that is expanding economic opportunities for local communities.





Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said he was heartened to see travelers from all around the world looking to revisit Thailand, which he said bodes well for the sector’s ongoing recovery and the local host community. He added that he was excited to work with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on a range of programs that will showcase Thailand to the world and attract more visitors.

Amanpreet further affirmed the company’s commitment to working with the government and local hosts across the country to ensure that local communities can take advantage of the travel revolution. (NNT)

































