Floods continue to overwhelm southern Thailand

The southern province of Pattani continues to face severe flooding as the province’s Pattani and Sai Buri rivers have overflowed, inundating its capital city and affecting key economic areas. The flooding, which has submerged businesses and roads, has led to disruptions on Nong Chik Road, a major artery with hotels and department stores, where water levels have risen above 50 centimeters.







Efforts to manage the crisis include the deployment of 66 water pumps to drain the floodwaters, but the situation remains challenging with continuous water inflow. Local residents describe this as the worst flooding along the Sai Buri River in about five decades, with water flowing from Narathiwat towards Pattani.

Authorities have warned against the dangers of strong currents, particularly to children. The floods have hit six communities within the capital district, affecting 1,767 households and 6,603 residents.







The provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala are among the most affected in the region, with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reporting 93,220 families impacted across 25 districts. In Narathiwat, the flooding has resulted in seven fatalities and one missing person. Rescue and relief operations continue as the region grapples with this natural disaster. (NNT)





























