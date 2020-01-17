Air pollution in Bangkok expected to worsen

BANGKOK, (TNA) – The concentration of the fine particulate matter in Bangkok was expected to worsen on Thursday due to the very stagnant weather pattern, Bangkok Governor warned.

Citing the information of the Pollution Control Department, Bangkok Governor, Aswin Kwanmuang warned Bangkok residents of rising ultra-fine particulate matter today due to stagnant air and calm wind, particularly during rush hour traffic. The accumulated tiny dust particles could rise to an alarming level. People were warned to wear face masks and refrain from outdoor activities. The PM2.5 problem is likely to prolong to the second half of this month.

The governor posted a message on his Facebook, saying the Bangkok city hall has stepped up measures to alleviate the PM2.5 problem.

Health staff have been deployed to give advice to local residents to protect themselves. Schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued warning to students and parents to wear masks.

He said water from wastewater treatment plants have been used to clean roads to reduce fine dust and officers checked vehicles with excessive exhaust fume and construction sites to ensure the implementation of anti –dust measures.

Pol Maj Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, deputy national police chief ordered all sectors to help solve the dust problem urgently by enforcing the law, on land transport, traffic and environment protection.

The police set up checkpoints to screen vehicles with exhaust emissions, exceeding the limits from 10 am. to 2 pm. to avoid causing traffic congestion during the rush hour. A public relations campaign has been launched to urge motorists to stop engines while parking.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the PM2.5 situation remains critical.

In order to curb the dust particles, the minister said the Pollution Control Committee would propose to the Cabinet next week to extend truck limit zones and impose an even-odd road rule to allow trucks, running tot eh capital only on even-numbered calendar days. (TNA)