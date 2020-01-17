Migrant smuggling ring busted in Tak

TAK (TNA) – Migrant- smuggling ring has been busted after hiding six Myanmar workers under a modified water tank on a pick-up truck.



Loading…



Security officers detected the suspicious pick-up truck loaded with a large water tank after the driver tried to avoid a checkpoint, 14 kilometers from the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sot, Tak province.

By checking the truck bed, officers were able to see migrants’ feet under the empty water tank.

All of the six illegal migrants, four males and two females, had no travel documents, police said.

The 29-year-old Thai driver confessed that he was hired by a Myanmar agent to smuggle them to Bangkok for THB8,000 each. (TNA)