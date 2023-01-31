Air pollution hits unhealthy levels in Bangkok

Bangkok’s air quality on Tuesday hit unhealthy levels in many parts of Bangkok due to stagnant weather conditions.

Readings by air quality stations in the capital showed levels of PM 2.5 dust, exceeding the safety threshold in 36 areas witht the high level recorded in Nong Khaem district at 69 microgrammes per cubic metre.







An increase in PM 2.5 dust particle levels is caused by a cold mass air from China. The change of wind direction blows the dust from Cambodia to Thailand during the next four days.

In the northeastern province of Loei, the PM 2.5 level reached 77 microgrammes per cubic metre in the Muang Loei municipality and had an impact on health. The dust partly came from the practice of pre-harvest sugarcane burning. (TNA)


































