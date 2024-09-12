‘AI – Opportunity or Risk for Thai Society’- supporting human tasks and drive organizational goals

BANGKOK, Thailand – A public seminar titled “AI: Opportunity or Risk for Thai Society” was recently organized by Isara News Agency in collaboration with MCOT Public Company Limited.

Dr. Liu Jingfeng, an AI expert from Carnegie Mellon University, USA, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the dual nature of artificial intelligence (AI) as both beneficial and potentially risky.



Dr. Liu emphasized the importance of individuals and organizations prioritizing AI education. He encouraged people to harness AI effectively to support human tasks and drive organizational goals. Instead of fearing AI, he urged the public to focus on learning its applications, particularly in sectors like healthcare and transportation, where autonomous taxis are being developed in some countries.

Private sector representatives attending the seminar noted that Thailand’s digital labor market, especially in AI-related fields, has experienced slow growth. As a result, both individuals and organizations must make an effort to gain AI knowledge to ensure humans maintain control over these technologies. Failure to adapt could lead to AI replacing human roles, causing organizations to lose their competitive edge.







In the second session, Pol. Lt. Gen. Paiboon Noihun, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, discussed the need for future legislation in Thailand to establish guidelines for AI usage. He raised concerns about privacy issues, including facial recognition and data management, warning that AI’s reliance on frequency-based processing does not always guarantee accuracy. He advised individuals to verify AI-generated information with other sources to avoid the spread of misinformation. (NNT)





































