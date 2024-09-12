‘Insurance Loss Assessor Seminar’ ensuring customer satisfaction and industry’s long-term stability

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) recently hosted the “Insurance Loss Assessor Seminar 2024.” The event focused on enhancing the skills of insurance loss evaluators.

OIC Secretary-General Chuchatr Pramoolpol explained that the seminar addressed key topics such as personal data protection regulations and the introduction of electronic licensing (e-licensing) for assessors. Participants were also provided with an overview of the current trends, landscape, and statistics related to non-life insurance evaluations.







The OIC highlighted the importance of accurate and impartial damage assessments. This is particularly crucial as the insurance industry faces challenges from natural disasters like floods and fires. Proper assessments are key to determining fair compensation for policyholders, ensuring customer satisfaction and the industry’s long-term stability.

In addition to improving assessment accuracy, the seminar stressed the role of evaluators in preventing fraud. More than 200 attendees took part, gaining valuable insights from industry experts. These discussions focused on strategies to maintain high standards while adapting to future market growth and challenges. (NNT)





































