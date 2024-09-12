Chiang Rai Airport flooded, evacuating stranded passengers

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Chiang Rai Airport is facing severe flooding, forcing officials to discourage travelers from coming to the airport, Sep 12. Airlines are working to evacuate stranded passengers.

Sqn.Ldr. Somchanok Tiamtiabrat, the director of Mae Fah Luang Airport in Chiang Rai province, posted on Facebook that the airport is surrounded by rising floodwaters from the Kok River. The southern part of the airport, including staff housing, is completely submerged. Water is also encroaching on the eastern and western sides of the airport, making it difficult and unsafe for passengers to travel.



“If you are traveling from Bangkok, I do not recommend coming here at this time,” he said. “This is a disaster area and it is difficult to leave the airport. If you are in Chiang Rai and want to travel to Bangkok, please contact your airline for the latest updates. Most flights have been canceled. Airlines currently operating in Chiang Rai are focusing on evacuating stranded passengers back to Bangkok.”

He emphasized the principles of disaster management, stating that in disaster areas, people should not enter and efforts should be focused on evacuating people from affected areas. He added that airport staffs are working tirelessly to protect Mae Fah Luang Airport, which he described as their last stronghold.

As of 10:36 a.m., Thai AirAsia has begun evacuating stranded passengers from Mae Fah Luang Airport. (TNA)







































