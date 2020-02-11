Agencies help victims of Nakhon Ratchasima shooting

BANGKOK – Various agencies and organizations have offered assistance to those killed and injured by the tragic shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province.





The Ministry of Justice has set up an aid operations center at its office in the northeastern province, where family members of those impacted by the attack over the weekend can register for assistance in accordance with the Compensation for Injured Persons and Expenses for Defendants in Criminal Cases Act, which states those who lost their lives due to a criminal act are entitled to 50,000 baht in damages, 20,000 baht for funeral expenses and 40,000 baht in family aid, or a total 110,000 baht.

Those injured in the incident can claim up to 40,000 baht in medical expenses, 20,000 baht in rehabilitation expenses and a year’s salary based on the minimum wage of their province which, in the case of Nakhon Ratchasima, is 325 baht per day or 118,625 baht per year. Those without work will not be entitled to the sum.

All injured in the shooting are entitled to up to another 50,000 baht in damages based on their recovery time and the severity of their injuries.

Financial institutions, such as the Government Savings Bank (GSB), have decided to provide aid, promising 100,000 baht to families of soldiers and police killed in the incident. Citizens who lost their lives during the shooting will receive a 0.01% reduction of their interest rate for the entirety of their contract. The reduction will last five years for citizens injured and their insurance payments will be processed as a matter of urgency.

The Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) will waive collateral fees for the first two years of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) paying off loans to banks and that are in need of added capital as a result of the incident.





