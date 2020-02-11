NBTC recommends guidelines for reports on violent crimes

BANGKOK – The Secretary-General of the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has urged broadcasters to observe guidelines on the reporting of violent extremism as outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), following the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima last weekend.





NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith, commented today that live coverage of the security operation at Terminal 21 mall in the province, despite the NBTC’s direct instruction to stop, had compromised the operation to rescue people who were trapped inside the mall.

He also pointed out that other nations that have experienced mass shootings have already moved away from an aggressive style of reporting such atrocities, and observed the WHO’s guidelines, by avoiding live coverage and foregoing video clips of the incident. Takorn cited various studies, saying that such reports can lead to copycat crimes, and sabotage the operation.

The Secretary-General said the guidelines discourage reporters from making frequent reports on violent crimes, or writing dramatic headlines; they must also avoid giving terrorists a platform to advocate their cause.

Takorn is to propose these guidelines to the NBTC for further consideration.





