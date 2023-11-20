Advance train booking is user-friendly, says SRT

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has informed the public of its decision to allow booking of train tickets up to 90 days in advance for long-distance travels and the move aims to enhance convenience for travelers, enabling them to plan their journeys in advance without complications.

Mr. Ekarat Sriarayanpong, Head of the SRT Governor's Office revealed that the option to reserve tickets in advance for long-distance routes, is now extended to a maximum of 90 days.







Passengers looking to book tickets for short-distance travel can do so up to 30 days in advance as there are multiple train services available, offering various options for travel.

The SRT apologizes for any confusion that may have arisen from the informational graphics posted regarding the maximum 90-day advance booking policy. The intention of sharing these guidelines is solely to inform the public about the regulations of the State Railway and does not aim to cause any inconvenience.







To book tickets, passengers can visit railway station counters nationwide. By informing the staff of the departure and destination stations, tickets can be reserved immediately. For online bookings through the D-Ticket system, the system will calculate and inform users of the maximum number of days available for advance booking, ensuring a user-friendly experience. (TNA)






























