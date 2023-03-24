Adang Island in Satun to be developed as world-class tourism destination

Ko Adang, or Adang Island, in the southern border province of Satun, is set to be developed as a world-class tourism destination, like Langkawi in Malaysia, according to the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC).

Located on the Andaman Sea in Tarutao subdistrict, Mueang district, Adang Island covers an area of around 30 sq km, surrounded by small islands, such as Ko Lipe, Ko Dong, Ko Hin Ngam, and Ko Yang. Geographically, it features high mountains with dense green forests.







Under this project, Adang Island will be dubbed the “Rivera of Southeast Asia”. SBPAC has selected this island for tourism development, as it has great potential, with a large and beautiful area suitable for being developed as a major eco-tourism destination and recreational center. (NNT)































