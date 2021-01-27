Thailand precedes online voluntary enlistment for military conscription this year amid pandemic

Voluntary enlistment ahead of military conscription goes online this year to prevent crowd gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.







The prime minister who is also the defense minister said the online enlistment would precede the compulsory conscription this year due to disease transmission concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the number of privates would be decreased to reduce disease transmission risks, he said.





“The people who are 22-29 years old and had passed conscription can also apply to be privates again through the online enlistment. This is to allow men with a soldier’s heart to re-enter the military service,” Gen Prayut said. (TNA)













