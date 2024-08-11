Academic seminar on burgeoning issue of blackchin tilapia spread in Thailand

Chulalongkorn University’s Communication Center and Aquatic Resources Research Institute (ARRI) recently hosted their 24th “Impact” academic seminar, focusing on the burgeoning issue of the blackchin tilapia spread in Thailand. This invasive species, originating from Western Africa, has been identified in 17 provinces, prompting concern across various sectors due to its impact on local ecosystems.







During the seminar, attended by academics from multiple universities and agencies, the consensus was that the blackchin tilapia’s presence might be attributed to repeated unauthorized introductions. Historical data from the Department of Fisheries indicate initial invasions in provinces such as Samut Songkhram and Rayong from 2018 to 2020. This has led to a call for tighter regulations on both legal and illegal fish imports to prioritize preventive measures over reactionary solutions.







Experts presented several methods to control the escalating population of blackchin tilapia. An electrical engineering lecturer from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang recommended electrofishing, which is considered environmentally safe and effective. Genetic interventions such as genome editing and genetically modified sterile fish were also discussed. The Department of Fisheries has so far implemented biological controls, releasing predatory species such as the Asian seabass and long-whistled catfish to naturally curb the tilapia numbers. (NNT)





































