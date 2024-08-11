‘Digital Vaccine’ campaign targets susceptible groups to cyber scams

The government has initiated an educational campaign, dubbed the “digital vaccine,” to strengthen public defenses against cyberthreats and online scams. Led by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, the campaign collaborates with eleven key agencies to boost cybersecurity awareness nationwide.







Various agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation, and the Bank of Thailand, recently signed a memorandum of understanding. The partnership focuses on creating public relations media to educate citizens about cybersecurity risks and provide actionable advice for staying safe online.

The initiative comes in response to the escalating incidence of technology-related crimes, such as online scams that manipulate financial transactions and personal information. Criminals often mimic trusted organizations or government entities to trick individuals into disclosing sensitive data.









The ‘digital vaccine’ campaign targets particularly susceptible groups to cyber scams, such as the youth, the elderly, and people living in rural areas. The aim is to arm the public with the knowledge needed to navigate an increasingly digital landscape securely.

The government, along with its partners, is encouraging the public to seek out trustworthy information and adopt secure online practices as the nature of technology crimes continues to change and present new challenges. (NNT)





































