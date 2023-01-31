Abu Dhabi tops world’s safest city rankings while Chiang Mai comes first in Southeast Asia

The Prime Minister has said he was pleased to hear that Chiang Mai was named Southeast Asia’s safest city by database platform Numbeo, which ranked the city 32nd safest among the 416 cities that made its list.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with the rankings and commended all relevant agencies on ensuring safety in the northern city, which resulted in Chiang Mai winning the confidence of foreigners.







Numbeo is the world’s largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. It provides current and timely information on world living conditions, including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.

According to the Numbeo website, Chiang Mai won 75.5 points for safety, the highest in Southeast Asia, followed by Davao in the Philippines and Singapore.







Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates meanwhile topped the safest city rankings with 88.8 points, while Venezuela’s Caracas was ranked the least safe. (NNT)



























