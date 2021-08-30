Bangkok launches new ‘Line’ account for people who seek ‘home isolation’ treatment and ‘hospitel’

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a Line account to provide initial medical treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA has set up a system to notify COVID-19 patients regarding hospitalization via [email protected] account “@BKKCOVID19CONNECT,” which can be added via the LINE application or through the link shorturl.asia/afk0S .







He explained that the account is to screen the patients with RT-PCR or antigen positive test results. Medical staff will initially assess the symptoms; after the patient’s personal information is entered into the system.



According to the BMA, patients with mild symptoms will receive treatment in home isolation, while patients with more severe symptoms will be sent to a community isolation center, a field hospital or a ‘hospitel’ for further medical treatment. (NNT)



























