Thailand approves special ‘name’ vehicle license plates to raise money for ‘Road Safety Fund’

BANGKOK – The cabinet approved in principle a ministerial regulation to introduce car license plates with people’s names.





Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the new regulation would result in the license plates of cars with up to 7 seats to show more than two characters or words with numbers. The words can be people’s names. Rights to such special plates will be put up for auction to contribute to the Road Safety Fund.

Miss Traisuree said that conventional license plates of private vehicles contained two lines. The first line shows two letters preceding up to four digits of numbers and the second line presents the names of the provinces where vehicles were registered. (TNA)













