8.9 billion baht expected to fill Phuket’s people pockets in third quarter after the reopening

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Phuket to observe the province’s commuter screening system.

The premier chaired a meeting with provincial administrations and local private sector on the launching of ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme at Royal Phuket City Hotel and the opening of “Hug Thai Hug Phuket” under the “Hug Thai” scheme at Central Phuket Department Store and planned to visit the Sirinat National Park before returning to Bangkok.







The Thai Government, through Tourism Authority of Thailand, has expected approx. 100,000 foreign tourists to come to Thailand during the third quarter (July – September 2021) under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which should generate the estimated revenue of 8.9 billion baht.

According to the bookings made with 6 airlines for July 2021, 11,894 tourists will be traveling under the Phuket Sandbox scheme via 426 flights. (NNT)









































