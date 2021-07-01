American Air Force veteran donates 200 meal box sets in Pattaya

An American Air Force veteran and his wife donated 200 meal box sets to people in the Soi Arunothai community who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

Richard Garcia said he wanted to do everything he could to help the people who he has come to know and love.







After retiring from the US Air Force, Garcia said he fell in love with Pattaya and the people. He’s lived here now for a decade. On June 29, he and his wife cooked rice with fried pork, packed in sets with drinking water, snacks, and others items, and handed it out free to help mitigate the suffering brought on by the pandemic and the unemployment it has brought.

The VFW Post 9876 vet told Pattaya Mail how disheartening it was to see the problems the working class endures due to economic difficulties caused by the lack of tourists in this once tourism mecca.







The donation went off without a hitch. The motorcycle taxi riders, bargirls, and so many people who made their living in the tourism industry all wore face masks, practiced social distancing, and used alcohol hand gel.

“I hope to do this again,” he said, adding, “I hope this mess ends soon and tourism returns.”



















