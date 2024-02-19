‘75th TU – CU Unity Football Match 2024’ at Supachalasai Stadium, Bangkok March 31

After a four-year hiatus, students from Chulalongkorn and Thammasat Universities are gearing up to reignite their historic rivalry with a friendly football match scheduled for March 31 at the Supachalasai Stadium, also known as the National Stadium.

The decision comes after the 75th annual traditional match was postponed in 2023 due to scheduling conflicts, marking a pause in the event that has celebrated the competitive spirit and camaraderie between the two leading Thai universities since its inception in 1934.







The upcoming “TU – CU Unity Football Match 2024” seeks to foster relations and maintain the tradition, albeit under a new banner, sidestepping the traditional event’s title. The student government of Chulalongkorn University has also announced a sports festival, “Chula Baka Begins,” to coincide with the football match, underscoring the event’s significance as a student-led initiative to continue the friendly competition.







The annual football match tradition between the two universities began on December 4, 1934, with each institution hosting the event alternately. The last match held in 2020 was the 74th edition, celebrating a long-standing tradition of competition, parades, cheering, and charitable activities. Records show Thammasat University leading with 24 wins, Chulalongkorn University with 18, and 32 draws. (NNT)































