Thailand tackles pressing challenge of falling birth rates head-on

The Thai government is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to elevate “promoting childbirth” to a national priority by March, tackling the pressing challenge of the nation’s falling birth rates head-on. This ambitious initiative is poised to address critical aspects of health, the economy, and societal well-being.







Introducing the “Give Birth Great World” initiative, steered by the Ministry of Public Health, fertility clinics in hospitals are gearing up to provide all-encompassing support, including planning, diagnosing, and treating infertility. With the introduction of advanced reproductive technologies like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), new avenues are being opened for those dreaming of parenthood, promising a brighter future and stronger human capital.

Efforts are underway to enhance work-life balance, extend financial aid to families, streamline parental leave, and champion inclusive laws for all eager to start families. These pivotal measures aim to counteract the dwindling birth rates.







Facing a historical low with only 485,085 new births in 2022 and a continuous population decline, the urgency cannot be overstated. Without a boost in childbirth rates, Thailand risks seeing its population diminish to a mere 33 million in the next six decades, posing serious threats to labor availability and economic stability.

The nation is rallied to come together in support of this crucial initiative, aiming to cultivate a thriving and populous Thailand. Let’s spread the word, embracing this call to action for growth and joy for generations to come. (NNT)































