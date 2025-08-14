72nd Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair set for September, expected to generate over USD 100 million

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) have announced that the 72nd Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will be held from 9–13 September 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok. The event is expected to generate a trade value exceeding USD 100 million.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of DITP, said the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair has been held for over 40 years and is one of Thailand’s key export-promotion platforms. It connects global buyers and exhibitors, fosters business partnerships, and reinforces Thailand’s position as a leading hub for gems and jewelry.







The 72nd edition will feature 1,104 exhibitors across 2,628 booths, attracting an estimated 40,000 visitors from around the world. The fair ranks among the world’s top four jewelry trade shows and is recognized as the largest colored gemstone marketplace globally.

Mr. Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director of GIT, highlighted the fair’s expanded exhibition space and special activities, including marketing and technical seminars, networking receptions, and the “Thailand Gold Forum” hosted by the World Gold Council.



Thailand’s gems and jewelry exports (excluding gold bars) reached USD 9.6 billion in 2024, up 11.5%, with strong growth of 63% in the first half of 2025. Key products include gold and silver jewelry as well as colored gemstones, with major export markets in India, Hong Kong, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.bkkgems.com or facebook.com/Bangkokgemsofficial. (NNT)



































