‘68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair’ to be held at QSNCC Sep 6-10

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has joined forces with the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) and other public and private agencies to host the 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, which is scheduled to take place early next month.







The 68th edition of Thailand’s largest gem and jewelry trade exhibition will be held from September 6-10, 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. The event will be a grand celebration marking its 40th anniversary under the theme ’40 Years of Brilliance,’ and will highlight Thailand’s famous gem and jewellery industry’s vigorous expansion on the global stage. Featuring 1,100 exhibitors in 2,400 booths, the event is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors from around the world and generate more than 3 billion baht in revenue.







DITP Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit stated during the announcement that aside from being the largest gem and jewelry trade event in Thailand, the fair also represents one of the five major gem and jewelry trade fairs in the world. The fair is an important trading platform that allows Thai entrepreneurs to meet and negotiate with overseas clients, establishing relationships and expanding business opportunities. It also functions as a knowledge-sharing and networking hub and is vital to the country’s economic growth.







Meanwhile, GIT Director-General Sumed Prasongpongchai highlights the significance of the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair for the international community and emphasizes Thailand’s importance as a major trading center for colored gemstones. He added that Thai craftsmanship for gemstone enhancement is exceptional and has received international recognition.

The 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair also features the exhibition ’The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance’ which recounts the glory of the Thai gem and jewelry industry through iconic jewelry pieces. Jewelry exhibitions and seminars will also be held during the event, providing participants with updates and trends in the gem and jewelry industry. (NNT)





















