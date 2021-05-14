500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines from China arrived in Thailand

Sinovac delivered 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand today and they were donations from China.

The Chinese embassy on its Facebook page posted pictures of packed vaccine doses for the delivery set for May 14. It also announced that 2 million more doses would arrive at the end of this month.







So far, Thailand has imported 4 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China consisting of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization’s procurement of 3.5 million doses and the 500,000 donated doses.

Besides, GPO increased its stock of antiviral drug favipiravir by 5.5 million tablets. Of them, 3 million tablets were delivered to its warehouse today and 2.5 million more will follow on May 17.

They will be distributed nationwide to ensure COVID-19 patients always have access to the drug and will be saved. (TNA)





























