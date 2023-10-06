5 senior police transferred after gambling raid in Bangkok

Commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 on Wednesday signed the order transferring five senior police at Din Daeng police station to inactive posts and will be investigated after a gambling den was found operating in their jurisdiction area.

A special team of the Department of Provincial Administration raid a gambling den at Prachasongkroh Soi 6 at Din Daeng, Bangkok on Tuesday evening. Some 50 gamblers were arrested during the operation. Authorities seized some 300,000 baht cash and many gambling machines.







According to the initial investigation, this gambling den secretly operated since 2020 but it is on and off services all the time. The building was divided into two parts. The first part is opened as snooker club which located at the front, near the main entrance. The second part is inside the building and operated as casino for gamblers.

The gamblers were taken to Din Daeng police station for criminal records. They would also be charged for illegally involve in illegal gambling.







Meanwhile, Police Major General Attaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, signed an order transferring five senior police of Din Daeng police station to inactive posts at the operation center of the Metropolitan Police Division 1.

They will be cut from their duties at the police station. A committee is set for the fact finding mission. The transfer orders took immediate effect until further notice. (TNA)











