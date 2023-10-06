PM expresses condolences to Ambassadors following mall shooting incident

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand confirmed the tragic outcome of the Siam Paragon shooting: one Chinese national deceased and another injured. Promptly activating an emergency protocol, the embassy dispatched consular officers for on-site verification and provided assistance to the injured, now in stable condition at the hospital.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, conveyed their condolences to Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang. They emphasized the Thai government’s dedication to the safety and security of international visitors, assuring swift legal action regarding the incident.







The Myanmar Embassy in Thailand, represented by Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission Than Htwe, is coordinating the repatriation of a deceased Myanmar national. Discussions are ongoing with the victim’s mother in Myanmar regarding funeral arrangements. (NNT)











