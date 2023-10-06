PM to follow up on flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn and Roi Et Oct 6-7

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will follow up the flood situation in three provinces in northeastern region namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn and Roi Et between October 6-7, according to Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong.

Mr Chai said that on Friday, Mr Srettha was scheduled to leave Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani where long-lasting flood occurs very often, badly affecting the province’s cultivation areas. He would be briefed about the latest situation and would meet the local residents. Mr Srettha would give the aid kits to the flood victims.







On Saturday, Mr Chai said, Mr Srettha would be in Yasothorn to meet the local residents and give the aid packages to the flood victims. In the afternoon, he was scheduled to visit the Roi Et’s Hua Thon police station to see the drug rehabilitation project before return to Bangkok.

Mr Srettha said earlier that as for the long-term flood preventive scheme, the government will come up with ‘no-flood, no drought’ integrative plan which will be announced later. He added that water for public consumption remains adequate, while ecosystem conservation management is also intact. However, the issues of concern is farming.







With flood being the problem now and the dry season looming over in the next 6 months, proper water resource management is urgently needed. Water for industrial usage is also another crucial concern. The government plans to address the issue in a proactive manner to prevent water shortage for industrial use. (TNA)















