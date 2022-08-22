5-day quarantine suitable for present situation, affirms Thai Health Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that five-day quarantine for COVID-19 cases is suitable for the present situation of the disease and it will not pose a higher risk of transmission compared with seven-day quarantine and longer one.

Dr Rungruang Kitphati, spokesman of the ministry, said the five-day quarantine plus another five days of condition observation for those who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms were based on the present situation of COVID-19 and on academic knowledge. The 5+5 scheme received support from relevant authorities in and outside the Ministry of Public Health and suited the normal life of people, he said.







Studies in many countries found that COVID-19 cases could transmit the disease 1-2 days before falling ill. Transmission risks were the highest when infected people started to develop symptoms. Therefore, they must conduct home isolation to reduce the chances of disease transmission in communities, Dr Rungruang said.

He said that academic data showed that five-day quarantine and longer one made no difference in transmission prevention. (TNA)

































