Bangkok rallies on Thai PM’s 8-year term to start Tuesday (Aug 23)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made no comments on how his government would cope with groups of demonstrators who would protest against his office at Government House.

Reporters tried to seek his comments on the issue before he chaired a meeting on national strategies but he remained tightlipped.







Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said that groups of demonstrators who would approach Government House on Aug 23 and 24 would include those led by activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nititorn Lamlua. Mr Jatuporn is the chair of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship and Mr Nititorn leads the Peoples of Thailand group.







Mr Anucha said the prime minister and security authorities had not issued any special order on the matter. They only instructed all agencies to be readied for disorder incidents.

Police prohibited all vehicles on roads in the vicinity of Government House from Aug 21 to 24, he said.

Opponents demanded Gen Prayut leave the premiership as they thought that the eight-year-long term limit for the prime minister would end on Aug 24 according to the constitution. (TNA)





































