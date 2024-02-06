PM talks PTT investment in startups, Sri Lanka solar

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has hosted a meeting with top executives from PTT Plc, Thailand’s state energy company, to discuss potential investments in Thai startups and a solar farm project in Sri Lanka. The meeting, attended by PTT’s newly appointed CEO, Kongkrapan Intarajang, and PTT Board Chairman Chatchai Promlert, took place on Monday (Feb 5) at Government House.







Following his state visit to Sri Lanka, Srettha has expressed support for international investment opportunities, particularly encouraging PTT’s leadership to consider funding a floating solar farm in Sri Lanka. This project is open for investment and is in need of additional capital.







In addition to international ventures, Srettha highlighted the importance of domestic investment, advising PTT to support Thai startups and local sports associations. The Premier expressed his vision for PTT to expand beyond its traditional role as an energy firm and become a corporation that offers valuable opportunities to the Thai people. (NNT)































