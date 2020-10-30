Phuket targeted as world-class heath tourism

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha will take a field trip to Sumui Island and Phuket Island from Nov 2-3 to meet tourism operators and to preside over a Cabinet retreat in Phuket.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that during the trip, he will follow up on social and economic development in Andaman coastal province cluster and create confidence among local operators.

The government targets to develop world-class heath tourism in Phuket.

The prime minister will meet governors of six Andaman coastal provinces to accelerate development of infrastructure, linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. He will hold talks with local tourism operators to revive the tourism sector by promoting health tourism in Phuket, arranging tour packages for foreigners, holding seminars of state agencies in provinces, which suffer huge impacts from the loss of international travelers.

Anucha said on Nov 2, the prime minister will inspect screening processes for tourists on Samui Island, management of alternative local state quarantine facilities at the Sheraton Samui Resort and traveler tracking system at the Samui Smart City Command Center.









He will later travel to Phuket to preside over the meeting on the tourism rehabilitation with local tourism and tourism-related operators.

On Nov 3, he will preside over the Cabinet retreat at the Splash Beach Resort in Phuket’s Thalang district and will visit the old town area before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)











