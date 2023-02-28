45 gamblers arrested for illegal hi-lo games at Bangkok amulet market

The police brought 45 gamblers – nine women and 36 men to seek the court’s approval for detention after they had been arrested at an amulet market last night.

The police from the women and child welfare division raided the gambling den in Thonburi district and seized 29,220 baht in cash, 17,000 baht in chips, nine dices and other gambling equipment used in the hi-lo games.

According to locals at the amulet market, it was not a permanent gambling venue. It is believed the police acted on a tip-off. (TNA)

































