44th Bangkok International Motor Show at IMPACT until April 2

Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, CEO of Grand Prix International Public Co Ltd, says the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, which kicked off last week, is benefiting from various positive factors, especially the easing of disease prevention measures globally.

The relaxed restrictions are expected to result in increased tourism and consumer spending, benefiting various industries that include the automotive industry.







Some negative factors, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the collapse of some US banks, are meanwhile expected to have only short-term effects.

Moreover, the organizers anticipate a surge in the production of electric vehicles in Thailand, as consumers become more aware of their benefits and the government offers tax incentives to support the industry.







The 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, running from March 22 to April 2, is expected to see a 15-20% increase in visitor numbers and vehicle bookings of all types, including electric vehicles.

The event is being held in Impact Muang Thong Thani of Nonthaburi province, with admission priced at 100 baht per person.

Attendees can also participate in special promotions and campaigns with the chance to win cars and motorcycles upon purchasing tickets and booking vehicles at the fair. (NNT)



























