‘41st Thailand Tourism Festival’ travel show at QSNCC in Bangkok Aug 2-6

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has scheduled to organise the 41st Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF 2023) from 2-6 August 2023, at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) under the concept of ‘Inno-Cultural for Sustainable Tourism’ representing a combination of innovative technology and culture, unseen travel experiences, and sustainability.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This year’s Thailand Tourism Festival is conceptualised to bring the wonders of Thailand for a fantastic five-day showcase. The event will focus on promoting Unseen tourist attractions, telling Untold stories, sharing Unlimited experiences, and highlighting amazing travel opportunities that are Unpredictable beyond expectations, Unbelievable in their appeal, and Unforgettable in the impressions they will create.”







The TTF 2023 will showcase tourism products and services from the Central, Eastern, Northern, Northeastern (Isan), and Southern regions of Thailand, including up-and-coming Unseen New Chapters attractions along with fascinating culture and heritage, and delicious regional cuisine.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, said “Visitors to the much-anticipated TTF 2023 will be able to immerse themselves in the Thai way of life and update themselves on tourism offerings from around the kingdom at five uniquely designed tourism villages representing the five regions of Thailand, plus four additional zones on Amazing Thailand, Thai Tourism Alliances, Net Zero Tourism, and the Main Stage for cultural and musical performances.”









The nine prominent zones at the TTF 2023 include:

Zone 1 – Amazing Thailand incorporates innovative technologies to welcome visitors to the beginning of their journey at the TTF 2023 with a range of exciting activities, including selfie opportunities with floral-adorned images of Unseen New Chapters attractions, LED Box presenting virtual travel experiences, storytelling of Thai superstitions through the ‘Home Sweet Home’ game, eco-friendly coffee showcase, Amazing Thailand souvenirs, and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) virtual art items.

Zone 2 – Eastern Village presents inspiring travel ideas under a ‘Love Ea(s)t All Around’ concept with highlights centring on the Eastern region’s outstanding dishes and seasonal fruits, top landmarks, such as Ko ‘Kai-Hua-Ro’ (Laughing Island) in Trat and Ko Si Chang in Chon Buri, DIY workshops, and soft adventure activities.







Zone 3 – Central Village promotes the Central Region as a hip and trendy destination under a ‘Trendy C2’ concept with the showcase of the emerging unseen landmark – Manasikarn Dharma Gallery in Saraburi – and the introduction of Thailand’s first interactive exhibition using images and light, audio narration, and cinematic multimedia video. Also present at the zone are camping ideas, unique arts and crafts, Royal Thai sweets, and organic tourism.

Zone 4 – Northern Village invokes a ‘North Nostalgia’ concept and highlights the region’s distinctive soft-power elements, including local traditions and ways of life. Activities include homegrown beverages (tea, coffee, and cocoa) on offer in a glamping-style market, local delicacies and Michelin-rated food, massages and spa treatments, handicraft shops, DIY workshops, tourism village, and illumination shows of attractions and festivals.









Zone 5 – Southern Village underlines top-notch tourism offers and sustainable standards synonymous with the region. These include the presentation of the atmosphere and popular destinations as well as Unseen New Chapters attractions on a giant LED screen. Other highlights include local cuisine, DIY workshops, folk performances, and contemporary shows, as well as an online mall offering tourism deals from over 300 establishments across Thailand via www.tourismdepartmentstore.com.

Zone 6 – Northeastern Village highlights seven not-to-miss unique features of the region: The showcase of a process of making Isan’s staple ingredient, pla ra or fermented fish; distinctive local dishes from 20 restaurants from 20 provinces around the region; 20 lesser-known but equally delicious dishes; 10 food-related innovations; arts and crafts; folk dances and music performances, and Isan Palaeng-style meal.







Zone 7 – Thai Tourism Alliances showcase various dimensions of experiences and knowledge involved in tourism under a ‘TAT and the Gangs’ concept. TAT’s partners present at the zone include the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (Public Organisation) (SACIT), Tourism Council of Thailand, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Bangkok Bank, Royal Development Projects and Security Coordination Centre (RDPSCC), Sports Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, Thailand Post, Tourist Police, Airlines Association of Thailand, and Federation of Thai Tourism Associations.

Zone 8 – Main Stage offers five days of cultural and contemporary performances, including Muay Thai shows, cultural dances, Thai drag shows, Khon and Nora dance dramas, Likay Thai folk theatre, and Thai music performances along with performances by popular Thai artists and celebrities.







Zone 9 – TAT Net Zero demonstrates TAT’s commitment under the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) strategy with showcases of sustainable and responsible tourism products, services, and activities, including STGs-themed games and mapping exhibitions. Highlights include storytelling on The Nature Tourism, The Journey of Low-carbon Experience, CF-Hotels, and the Thailand Tourism Awards. On show is also community workshop activities, Green Market, Turning Trash to Treasured Art gallery, Share and Care the World activity, and Low-carbon travel ideas.

Mr. Yuthasak said “Under the ‘Inno-Cultural for Sustainable Tourism’ concept, the TTF 2023 will reflect Thailand’s tourism push towards more sustainable tourism and Net Zero Tourism. Exhibitors are encouraged to adopt a zero landfills concept by replacing materials in booth decorations with technology presentations where possible, using recyclable materials and products, reducing waste generation, and separating waste for best disposal.”

During the five-day TTF 2023, there will be 14 waste sorting points around the event area, each manned by staff who will help educate visitors on proper waste separation and disposal. TAT will also work with The Green Group, QSNCC, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, PTT Global Chemical, Cirplas, and N15 Technology on waste management during the TTF 2023.







The 41st edition of the Thailand Tourism Festival is taking place from 2-6 August 2023, from 10-00-21.00 Hrs. with the event being held at the LG Hall 5-8 floors of the QSNCC. Entrance is free.

Visitors are encouraged to use the MRT underground to the QSNCC Station and walk through Exit 3 to the event. More information is available on the TAT Contact Centre 1672. (TAT)

















