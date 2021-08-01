Bangkok opens fast track lanes for vulnerable patients at Bussarakham hospital, IMPACT, Nonthaburi

Bussarakham hospital at Nonthaburi’s Impact Muang Thong Thani, near Bangkok, is preparing to adjust its initial patient assessment system by adding fast track lanes for vulnerable patients and reorganizing zoning to facilitate services for the patients.

Vulnerable patients include those who need oxygen, young children, the elderly, and pregnant women as well as bedridden patients and handicapped persons.







Bussarakham hospital’s director, Dr Kittisak Agsornwong said today that the adjustments are necessary due to an increasing number of such vulnerable patients at the hospital lately.

They will be prioritized in receiving an initial patient assessment once they arrive at a reception station on the site. Moreover, they will be transported to a zone where the necessary facilities are provided such as 231 wheelchairs, 62 commode chairs, 5 bath chairs and soon 5 more air beds for bedridden and critical patients.



This morning, the hospital also organized a Big Cleaning at two reception stations.

The hospital’s director thanked volunteer military officers and asymptomatic patients for their on-the-ground support in patient logistics and triage.

Bussarakham hospital has been in operation since May 14 and has served a total of 13,275 patients as of July 31. Today, 3,233 patients are currently admitted at the hospital, including 2,771 in the light yellow group, 287 in yellow and 175 in red. Patients who have no symptoms or only slight symptoms after 7-10 days of treatment are discharged, and return to home isolation in order to free up beds for new hospital patients. (NNT)



































