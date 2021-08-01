Free ride on ‘Red Line’ trips from August 2: route Talingchan – Bangsue – Rangsit

The government is offering the public free train trips during the soft launch of the Red Line service running Talingchan – Bangsue – Rangsit, and launching on August 2 when the Prime Minister will preside online.

The government’s deputy spokesperson, Traisulee Traisaranakul today announced that on August 2, the Red Line train will initiate a soft launch lasting three months. During this time, members of the public can take unlimited free journeys.







On August 2, at 10 AM, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha will preside over the launch ceremony via online video conference from Government House in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Saksayam Chidchob, and The State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) Governor Nirut Maneephan will be at Bang Sue Grand Station.



According to the launch ceremony schedule, after the PM finishes his speech inaugurating the service, the first trips will depart simultaneously at 10.29 AM from Bangsue Grand Station, Talingchan station, and Rangsit station. (NNT)























