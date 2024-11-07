‘35th Bangkok Marathon’ with activities on Sanam Chai Road, in front of Royal Grand Palace Nov 16-17

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Jogging for Health Association of Thailand, in collaboration with Sports Center Entertainment Co. Ltd, is preparing for the Bangkok Marathon 2024.

Gen. Krishdanai Ittimonton, Public Relations Director of the Jogging for Health Association, shared that the event aims to inspire Thai people to prioritize fitness through running.



He highlighted the Bangkok Marathon as one of Thailand’s flagship events, serving not only as a test of physical and mental endurance but also as an opportunity to promote health and wellness across all levels of society.

Lt. Gen. Samphan Yangphakun, President of the Jogging for Health Association of Thailand, added that the 35th Bangkok Marathon is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of health and wellness.







This year’s marathon will also showcase Thai tourism and culture, offering runners a scenic route through Bangkok and providing a memorable experience for participants from over 70 countries worldwide.

Scheduled for November 17th, the marathon will start and finish on Sanam Chai Road, located in front of the Royal Grand Palace and the Ministry of Defense in Bangkok. Activities are planned from November 16th to 17th.

As Thailand strengthens its position as a premier destination for sports tourism, the Bangkok Marathon 2024 stands as a testament to Bangkok’s commitment to hosting world-class events.





































