Rare bizarre buffaloes with downward-curved horns spark belief in good luck Northeast Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A local farmer in the Kraburi District of Nakhon Ratchasima has gained attention for his three buffaloes, which feature rare horns that curve downward and even interlock in a circular shape, November 7. These buffaloes, a mix of Thai buffalo and the African breed, have drawn interest due to their unique appearance and the local belief that they bring luck to their owners if cared for properly, but may lead to misfortune if sold.



The buffaloes were discovered by Bancha Chutimantanon, a local livestock officer, during his routine inspection of livestock for disease prevention and health maintenance as the winter season approaches. The buffaloes in question, all adult females, are named See Rhae, See Ray, and See Ruan, with the latter having the most unusual feature: both of her horns curve downward and clasp together, forming a loop—a characteristic rarely seen in the region.

Bancha explained that the unusual horn shape might be caused by a genetic anomaly passed down through generations, a phenomenon known as “buffaloes with earth-piercing horns.” He noted that although this condition is highly rare, it is generally considered auspicious to keep such buffaloes. In some folk beliefs, if raised well, the buffaloes are said to bring prosperity and good fortune to their owners, but selling them could result in financial hardship.







The buffaloes belong to 64-year-old farmer Khunawat Wajasit, who has raised them for the past seven years. Khunawat, originally employed to care for a herd of African buffaloes, later purchased a mix of Thai and African buffaloes. While three of these buffaloes grew into adults with the distinct downward-curving horns, Khunawat noted that he had never seen such a trait before. Despite their unusual characteristics, Khunawat takes pride in caring for the buffaloes and has formed a strong bond with them.

While Khunawat does not personally place much faith in the superstition, he hopes that these buffaloes will bring good luck to his family. He currently has one newborn calf and two more on the way. Though he cherishes the animals, Khunawat is open to selling them if an acceptable offer comes along.







































