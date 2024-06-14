30-minute ‘Talk with Srettha’ to air first episode on June 22

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin set to launch “Talk with Srettha” program, airing the first episode on June 22 with plans to broadcast every third Saturday of the month.

The government is set to launch a new program titled “Talk with Srettha,” aimed at engaging with the public. The program is scheduled to air on the third Saturday of each month for approximately 30 minutes, from 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM on NBT2HD.







The first episode was pre-recorded on June 12 at the Government House and will be broadcast on Saturday, June 22. The initial episode will be hosted by Teerat Ratanasevi, former government spokesman.

Future episodes will feature various hosts, including news anchor Arisara Kamthorncharoen and renowned presenter Puwanart Kunpalin.









The program format will include the Prime Minister summarizing key activities from his domestic and international visits and providing updates on government initiatives.

It may be adjusted in future episodes to suit different contexts and situations, such as on-site broadcasts during the Prime Minister’s travels both within the country and abroad. (TNA)





































