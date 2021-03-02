3 suspects caught burning portrait of Thai King on surveillance camera footage

BANGKOK – The justice minister said authorities identified the suspects who set fire on a portrait of His Majesty the King and the incident was politically motivated.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that after the Corrections Department filed its complaint about the fire on the portrait in front of its Klongprem Central Prison, police examined surveillance camera footage there and identified three suspects.







Using the footage, police followed the movements of the three people – two men and one woman – to their houses and linked them to political motivation, the minister said.

He ordered an ad hoc committee of his ministry to investigate the case and it found out a mastermind and the people who had the picture of the fire posted via social media.

Mr Somsak said that warrants for their arrest would be issued in the near future. (TNA)











