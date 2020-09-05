Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand discusses long stay visas for visitors

The government is ready to cooperate with the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) to stimulate the economy.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Both sides shared the intention of the cooperation when JFCCT representatives met newly appointed Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai to discuss international trade measures.

On the occasion, Mr Anucha said JFCCT played important roles in coordinating international trade for Thailand and sharing farming and marketing knowledge with Thai citizens.



Loading…



He mentioned government measures to help small and medium enterprises affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 and a plan to give long stay visas to attract about 400,000 foreigners to visit Thailand on the condition that they will undergo local disease control measures.

FJCCT chairman Stanley Kang asked the Thai government to take care of the foreign investors who invested in the Eastern Economic Corridor and were affected by COVID-19. He said that foreign investors were confident of Thai disease control measures and ready to comply with them. (TNA)











