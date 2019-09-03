South Korean President visits Thailand for first time

Bangkok – South Korean President Moon Jae-In is paying an official visit to Thailand from September 1-3 and has held talks with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. Together, they signed six agreements at Government House on Monday.

This is the first visit to Thailand by a South Korean leader in seven years. The president and his spouse, Kim Jong-Suk, arrived Sunday at Air Wing 6 airport and were greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Digital Minister Puttipong and an air force guard of honor.

Thailand and South Korea maintain a joint strategic partnership in line with South Korea’s New Southern Policy and Thailand 4.0 policy.