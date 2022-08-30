‘22nd World Gourmet Festival’ to bring top chefs to Bangkok for culinary extravaganza

Bangkok’s most prominent and longest-running international culinary event – the World Gourmet Festival – will be held from 6-11 September, 2022, at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel featuring a star-studded line-up of some of the world’s best chefs, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Supported by TAT and Citibank N.A., the 22nd World Gourmet Festival promises a weeklong celebration of fantastic cuisine paired with wonderful wines. A total of nine acclaimed chefs from the Netherlands, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Thailand with four Michelin stars between them will showcase their distinctive styles at exclusive dinners held in the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s various restaurants and eateries.







They are Peter Gast from Graphite restaurant in Amsterdam (1 Michelin star), Davide Caranchini from Materia restaurant in Como, Italy (1 Michelin star), Nicolas Isnard from Auberge de la Charme in Prenois, France (1 Michelin star), Amerigo Sesti from J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain restaurant in Bangkok (1 Michelin star), Christian Martena from Clara restaurant in Bangkok, Sugio Yamaguchi from Botanique Restaurant in Paris, Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa in Bangkok, Claire Clark from Pretty Sweet in London, and Sutakon Suwannachot from Chocolatier Boutique Café in Bangkok.







Throughout the Festival, each of the chefs will host two or three exclusive dinners, while master pâtissier Claire Clark – considered one of the world’s best pastry chefs – and Sutakon Suwannachot of MasterChef Thailand and Top Chef Thailand Dessert fame will showcase their refined confectionery in the Lobby Lounge throughout the event.

The Festival will kick off with a gala dinner on 6 September at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s ballroom, providing a tantalising taste of what is to come during the Festival. Guests will enjoy starters from Sugio Yamaguchi and Peter Gast, mains from Nicolas Isnard and Davide Caranchini, dessert from Claire Clark, and petit four from Anupong Nualchawee, the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef.







Peter Gast will host three dinners at the Hotel’s new Guilty restaurant on 8, 9, and 10 September; Christian Martena will host two dinners at Biscotti on 7 and 8 September; Davide Caranchini will host two dinners at Biscotti on 9 and 10 September; Nicolas Isnard will give two dinners at the Madison Steakhouse on 7 and 8 September; Amerigo Sesti will host two dinners at the Madison Steakhouse on 9 and 10 September; Sugio Yamaguchi will host three dinners at Shintaro on 8, 9, and 10 September, and Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam will host three dinners at Spice Market on 8, 9, and 10 September.

At this year’s World Gourmet Festival, the exclusive fringe events will include the popular World Gourmet Brunch on 11 September, masterclasses by the visiting chefs aimed at both aspiring and professional chefs alike, and sampling specially prepared dishes from the chefs’ World Gourmet Festival repertoire and a wine master class on 7 September.





For each dinner ticket sold, 600 Baht will be donated to the Foundation for the Welfare of Rajavithi-Girls’ Home under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, as well as proceeds from the auctions that will take place throughout the festival.

Reservations are a must for the 22nd World Gourmet Festival and can be made at www.worldgourmetfestival.asia, or by e-mail to [email protected] or Tel. +66 (0) 2126 8866. (TAT)


































